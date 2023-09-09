PHL, Australia sign MOU to strengthen National Soil Health Strategy

(Eagle News)–The Philippines and Australia signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on Friday, Sept. 8, in a bid to further strengthen their national soil health strategy, the Presidential Communications Office said.

According to the PCO, under the MOU between the Department of Science and Technology and the Australian Embassy, the two countries will carry out scientific and technological cooperation by identifying opportunities for collaborative research in soil and land management.

They also agreed to support researchers, policy-makers and other stakeholders to “build and improve capacity in soil knowledge and management including the offering of short courses, scholarships, and other relevant capacity-building mechanisms,” the PCO said.

Under the MOU, the two countries will also “co-organise and co-support meetings, workshops and symposia to exchange knowledge, information and lessons on science and technology, strategy development and prioritization in support of the National Soil Health Strategy,” while facilitating opportunities for experts to “share knowledge and lessons on the development and implementation” of such a strategy.

“This collaboration will be anchored in trust, respect, and commitment to supporting each other for mutual benefit,” the MOU said.

It will take effect for a period of five years unless earlier terminated.