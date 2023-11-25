PHL, Australia launch Maritime Cooperative Activity

(Eagle News)–The Philippines and Australia launched on Saturday, Nov. 25, a “maritime cooperative activity,” which President Bongbong Marcos said highlights the shared commitment of the two countries “to supporting the rules-based international order and a more peaceful, secure, and stable Indo-Pacific region.”

According to the President, with the activity, “we endeavor to enhance bilateral interoperability in maritime security and domain awareness; test doctrines, existing protocols, and enhance efficiency; and foster closer cooperation between our countries’ armed forces.”

“This inaugural Maritime Cooperative Activity and those that may follow are a practical manifestation of the growing and deepening strategic defense partnership between our countries,” he added.

The specific cooperation between the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and the defense forces of Australia took place over two months since the state visit of Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in the Philippines in September this year.

During that time, the Philippines and Australia signed a Joint Declaration on Strategic Partnership, elevating the bilateral relationship between the two countries.