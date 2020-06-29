PHL Army sends medical team to Cebu

(Eagle News)–The Philippine Army has sent a medical team to Cebu, where authorities said COVID-19 cases have continued to increase.

The Army said the team–composed of two doctors, two nurses, and two medical aidmen–were sent on Sunday to “augment the need of additional health-care workers addressing the COVID-19 cases in the city.”

Prior to their departure, members of the team underwent swab testing and were given flu vaccination.

Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu, who oversees the COVID-19 efforts in Cebu, and Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr., National Task Force- COVID-19 Chief Implementer, joined AFP Vice Chief of Staff Vice Admiral Gaudencio Collado Jr. during the send-off ceremony at the Villamor Air Base, Pasay City.

“Aside from security, the Philippine Army aims to provide health-care support to strengthen the government’s medical capabilities in the prevention and treatment of COVID-19 cases in Cebu,” Army Spokesperson Col. Ramon P. Zagala said.

“We are committed in the fight against this pandemic in the country,” he added.

President Rodrigo Duterte had lamented the Cebuanos’ response to COVID-19, and sent Cimatu.

Cimatu announced the lockdown of 12 barangays upon his arrival, noting they were virus hotspots.