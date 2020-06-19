PHL Army launches Comprehensive Mental Health program for its personnel

Mental Health Resiliency Center opened

(Eagle News)–The Philippine Army has opened its Mental Health Resiliency Center to help guide its personnel with mental disorders.

The launch of the center on the Army General Hospital ground floor outpatient wing on Friday, June 19, coincides with the launch of the Army’s Comprehensive Mental Health Program, the organization said in a statement.

Army Commanding General Lt. Gen. Gilbert I. Gapay led the opening of the program dubbed as ‘Kaagapay ng Mga Bayani’ which aims to provide goal-directed resilience and psychological interventions for mental health disorders of Army personnel.

According to the statement, the MHRC aims to assist Army personnel particularly in the prevention, early detection, treatment, and management of mental disorders; provide directed resilience training and Post-traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) psychological interventions; and conduct comprehensive neuropsychiatric evaluation for enlistment, promotion, schooling, and employment.

The mental health program is based on Republic Act No. 11036, or The Mental Health Act, which affirms the rights of people who require mental health services.

“Through our new framework, we shall forward the promotion, protection, restoration, and sustainment of mental health. By providing proper care, we help our heroes restore their well-being to assist them in their transition from the active service to civilian life,” Gapay said.