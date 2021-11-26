PHL allows entry of fully-vaccinated foreign nationals with visa-free privileges, from “green” countries

Policy in effect from Dec. 1 to 15

(Eagle News) — Fully-vaccinated foreign nationals who are allowed to stay in the country visa-free for a limited period of time will be allowed entry into the Philippines starting December 1.

According to Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles, the policy shall apply to citizens from the list of countries on the Department of Foreign Affairs website and those coming from the Philippines’ “green” list or list of countries and territories with a low COVID-19 transmission until December 15.

The following countries and territories are included in the Philippines’ green list so far:

American Samoa

Bhutan

Chad

China (Mainland)

Comoros

Cote d’Ivoire (Ivory Coast)

Falkland Islands (Malvinas)

Federated States of Micronesia

Guinea

Guinea-Bissau

Hong Kong (Special Administrative Region of China)

India

Indonesia

Japan

Kosovo

Kuwait

Kyrgyzstan

Malawi

Mali

Marshall Islands

Montserrat

Morocco

Namibia

Niger

Northern Mariana Islands

Oman

Pakistan

Palau

Paraguay

Rwanda

Saint Barthelemy

Saint Pierre and Miquelon

Saudi Arabia

Senegal

Sierra Leone

Sint Eustatius

South Africa

Sudan

Taiwan

Togo

Uganda

United Arab Emirates

Zambia

Zimbabwe

The foreigner to be allowed entry should have stayed only in those green-list countries or territories for a maximum of 14 days prior to their arrival in the Philippines.

They shall be required to present proof of their vaccination upon arrival.

An RT-PCR test taken within 72 hours prior to their departure from their country of origin and showing negative results shall also be required.

According to the government, the foreigner will no longer undergo facility-based quarantine nor be subjected to RT-PCR test upon arrival in the Philippines.

However, he or she is “enjoined” to self-monitor for any symptoms until the 14th day, counting from the date of arrival.

Those who merely transited through countries included in the Philippines’ yellow or red list are not considered to have visited those areas if they remained in the airport for the duration of their stay, without having been cleared by immigration authorities.