PHL adds China, four other countries to list of areas with travel restrictions

(Eagle News) — The Philippine government has added five more countries to its list of countries subject to travel restrictions following reports of the new COVID-19 virus strains.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said according to data from the Office of the Executive Secretary, foreign travelers from China, Pakistan, Jamaica, Luxembourg, and Oman are now also temporarily banned from entering the Philippines.

With their addition, the number of countries subject to the same travel restrictions for foreigners rose to 32.

Earlier, the government announced foreign travelers coming from or who have been to the United Kingdom within 14 days preceding arrival in the Philippines would be refused entry following reports of a COVID-19 strain said to be up to 70 percent more infectious there.

The government subsequently added the following to the list:

Portugal India Finland Norway Jordan Brazil Denmark Ireland Japan Australia Israel The Netherlands Hong Kong Switzerland France Germany Iceland Italy Lebanon Singapore Sweden South Korea South Africa Canada Spain United States Austria

The restrictions are supposed to end on January 15.