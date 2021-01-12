Featured News, National

PHL adds China, four other countries to list of areas with travel restrictions

Posted by Kaye Fe on

(Eagle News) — The Philippine government has added five more countries to its list of countries subject to travel restrictions following reports of the new COVID-19 virus strains.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said according to data from the Office of the Executive Secretary, foreign travelers from China, Pakistan, Jamaica, Luxembourg, and Oman are now also temporarily banned from entering the Philippines.

With their addition, the number of countries subject to the same travel restrictions for foreigners rose to 32.

Earlier, the government announced foreign travelers coming from or who have been to the United Kingdom within 14 days preceding arrival in the Philippines would be refused entry following reports of a COVID-19 strain said to be up to 70 percent more infectious there.

The government subsequently added the following to the list:

  1. Portugal
  2. India
  3. Finland
  4. Norway
  5. Jordan
  6. Brazil
  7. Denmark
  8. Ireland
  9. Japan
  10. Australia
  11. Israel
  12. The Netherlands
  13. Hong Kong
  14. Switzerland
  15. France
  16. Germany
  17. Iceland
  18. Italy
  19. Lebanon
  20. Singapore
  21. Sweden
  22. South Korea
  23. South Africa
  24. Canada
  25. Spain
  26.  United States
  27. Austria

The restrictions are supposed to end on January 15.

 

