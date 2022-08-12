PHIVOLCS warns of increase in SO2 gas emission from Taal volcano

(Eagle News) — The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology on Friday, Aug. 12, warned of an increase in SO2 gas emission from Taal volcano.

According to PHIVOLCS, SO2 flux since July 15 has averaged 7,818 tons/day, an increase from the average of 1,289 tons/day between May and mid-July 2022.

On Thursday, Aug. 11, a total of 13,572 tons/day of volcanic sulfur dioxide was recorded on Thursday from the Taal main crater, producing “significant volcanic smog” or vog over Taal Caldera.

PHIVOLCS said the vog over the Taal Caldera was “observed to thicken between 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM..”

Residents from Banyaga, Agoncillo; Poblacion 5, Boso-boso, and Gulod, Laurel; and Poblacion, Talisay, Batangas, PHIVOLCS said, also reported a sulfurous stench.

“Crop damage that likely resulted from acid rain was reported in Cabuyao, Laguna last 8 August 2022. A total of five shallow (5) volcanic tremor events 3 to 8 minutes in duration were recorded in the past observation period,” PHIVOLCS said.

PHIVOLCS reminded the public in communities affected by vog to take the necessary precautions.

It urged them to limit their exposure and avoid staying outdoors.

It added all windows and doors should be closed to block out the vog.

“Protect yourself. Cover your nose, ideally with an N95 facemask,” PHIVOLCS said.

It also reminded the public to drink plenty of water to reduce any throat irritation or constriction.

If belonging to the sensitive group of people — those with health conditions such as asthma, lung disease and heart disease, the elderly, pregnant women and children — PHIVOLCS advised the public to “watch over yourself and seek help from a doctor or the barangay health unit if needed, especially If serious effects are experienced.”

“DOST-PHIVOLCS reminds the public that Alert Level 1 prevails over Taal Volcano, which means that it is still in abnormal condition and should not be interpreted to have ceased unrest nor ceased the threat of eruptive activity,” PHIVOLCS said.

“Should an uptrend or pronounced change in monitored parameters forewarn of renewed unrest, the Alert Level may be raised back to Alert Level 2,” it added.