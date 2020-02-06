PHIVOLCS: Two solar panels used for monitoring Mayon stolen from observatory

(Eagle News)–Two solar panels used for monitoring Mayon Volcano were stolen from the Mayon observatory, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said.

In a statement on Thursday, Feb. 6, PHIVOLCS director Renato Solidum said the panels, 150 watts each, were found to be missing by observatory personnel during a “routine inspection and preventive maintenance service” on Feb. 5.

“With loss of power supply, no data will be transmitted from this station and consequently will affect the monitoring of Mayon volcano,” Solidum said.

According to Solidum, Republic Act No. 10344, or the Risk Reduction and Preparedness Equipment and Protection Act of 2012 penalizes the “unauthorized taking, stealing, keeping or tampering of government risk reduction and preparedness equipment, accessories and similar facilities.”

“Hence, the public is strongly encouraged to help in taking care of our monitoring instruments and to promptly report any untoward incidents,” he said.

The loss of the panels took place as PHIVOLCS reported seeing a crater glow in Mayon, which is on alert level 2.