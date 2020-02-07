PHIVOLCS: Taal volcano still on alert level 3 as crater, fissure vents emit steam

(Eagle News) — An alert level 3 remains hoisted over Taal volcano as it continues to emit steam-laden plumes and its seismic activity.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said activity in the main crater in the past 24 hours has been characterized by “moderate emission” of the white to dirty white plumes rising 200 to 300 meters high.

Weak steaming from fissure vents along the Daang Kastila trail was also observed.

Sulfur dioxide emission was again below instrumental detection due to weak plume activity, PHIVOLCS said.

According to PHIVOLCS, the Taal Volcano Network recorded 118 volcanic earthquakes including five low-frequency events and one harmonic tremor that lasted for less than three minutes.

“These earthquakes signify magmatic activity beneath the Taal edifice that could lead to eruptive activity at the main crater,” PHIVOLCS said.