PHIVOLCS: Slow lava effusion from Mayon crater still observed

(Eagle News)–Mayon Volcano’s intensified activity continued on Sunday, Aug. 6, as a slow effusion of lava from the crater continued to feed the already-existing lava flows on the Bonga, Mi-isi, and Basud gullies.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the lava flows “have maintained their respective advances to approximately 3.4 kilometers, 2.8 kilometers, and 600 meters from the crater.”

PHIVOLCS said rockfall and pyroclastic density currents (PDCs) generated by collapses of the lava flow margins and of the summit dome also deposited debris still within four kilometers of the crater.

“In total, ninety-two (92) low-frequency volcanic earthquakes or LFVQs, ninety-two (92) tremor events having a duration of two (2) to nine (9) minutes, one (1) PDC, and one hundred fifty-two (152) rockfall events were recorded by the Mayon Volcano Network,” PHIVOLCS added.

Volcanic sulfur dioxide emission also averaged 2,379 tons on August 5.

According to PHIVOLCS, an alert level 3 remains hoisted over the volcano, which means it is “currently in a relatively high level of unrest and hazardous eruption within weeks or even days could still be possible.”

It reminded the public about the ban on the entry into the six-kilometer Permanent Danger Zone.

Civil aviation authorities were also advised to warn pilots against flying close to the volcano’s summit.