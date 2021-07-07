PHIVOLCS: “Short-lived” phreatomagmatic eruption recorded in Taal

(Eagle News) — A “short-lived” phreatomagmatic eruption occurred at Taal on Wednesday, July 7.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the small eruption took place at 5:18 a.m. and generated a grayish plume that rose 300 meters before drifting southeast.

PHIVOLCS said 55 earthquakes were also monitored at Taal, which remains on alert level 3.

The quakes included one explosion-type earthquake, 44 low frequency volcanic earthquakes, five volcanic tremor events with durations of two to five minutes and five hybrid earthquakes.

On Tuesday, at least 7,560 tons of sulfur dioxide (SO2) gas were emitted from the volcano.

PHIVOLCS said plumes reached up to 2,500 meters and drifted southwest due to the upwelling of volcanic gas.

It reiterated the ban on the entry into the Taal volcano island and high-risk barangays Laurel and Agoncillo.

All aircraft should also avoid flying near the volcano, PHIVOLCS said.