PHIVOLCS says quiet emission of steam plume monitored at Taal

(Eagle News) — A quiet emission of a steam plume was monitored at Taal.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the emission at the volcano, which remains on alert level 2, “began intermittently” at 11p.m. on May 20 with the onset of rains.

PHIVOLCS said, however, that “no volcanic quakes nor infrasound from Taal’s activity have been recorded since 12:36 PM of 20 May 2021.”

In the past 24 hours, PHIVOLCS said ten volcanic earthquakes were also monitored at the volcano.

These included two low-frequency volcanic earthquakes and eight volcanic tremor events with durations of eight to 37 minutes, and low-level background tremor that has persisted since April 8.

Sulfur dioxide emission was also monitored and averaged 3,051 tons on May 20.

“Temperature highs of 71.8°C and pH of 1.59 were last measured from the Main Crater Lake respectively on 04 March and 12 February 2021,” PHIVOLCS said.

PHIVOLCS said a “very slow and steady inflation and expansion of the Taal region that began after the January 2020 eruption” also “indicate persistent magmatic activity at shallow depths beneath the edifice.”

It said that at alert level 2, “sudden steam-driven or phreatic explosions, volcanic earthquakes, minor ashfall, and lethal accumulations or expulsions of volcanic gas can occur and threaten areas within and around (Taal Volcano Island). ”

PHIVOLCS reiterated its recommendation that entry into Taal Volcano Island, Taal’s Permanent Danger Zone or PDZ, especially the vicinities of the Main Crater and the Daang Kastila fissure, and occupancy and boating on Taal Lake, should remain prohibited.