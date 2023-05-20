PHIVOLCS says no destructive tsunami threat to PHL following quake off Loyalty Islands

(Eagle News)–There is no destructive tsunami threat to the Philippines.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology issued an advisory to this effect following a strong earthquake that struck southeast of Loyalty Islands om Vanuatu.

PHIVOLCS pegged the earthquake’s magnitude at 7.4.

“This is for information purposes only..,” it said.

According to PHIVOLCS, hazardous tsunami waves are possible for coasts located within 300 km of the earthquake epicenter.

The US Tsunami Warning System said these tsunami waves, in particular, could reach between one to three meters above tide level in Vanuatu.