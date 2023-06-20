PHIVOLCS says Mayon volcano lava flow now 2.5 kilometers long

(Eagle News) — The lava flow monitored at Mayon has advanced to “maximum lengths” of 2.5 kilometers, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said.

One volcanic earthquake, 301 rockfall events, and two pyroclastic density events were also monitored.

According to PHIVOLCS, sulfur dioxide flux was pegged at 389 tons per day.

A plume 800 meters tall was also detected.

PHIVOLCS reminded the public that entry into the six-kilometer radius Permanent Danger Zone should be banned.

Flying aircraft close to the volcano should also be disallowed.

The province of Albay remains under a state of calamity due to a potential “hazardous eruption” by Mayon.

The volcano remains under alert level 3.