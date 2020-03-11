Agila Pilipinas, Featured News

PHIVOLCS raises alert level on Kanlaon due to increased seismic activity, swelling of volcano

(Eagle News)–The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology has raised an alert level 1 over Mt. Kanlaon due to what it said was  increased seismic activity and the swelling of the volcano.

Alert level 1 means the volcano is in an abnormal state.

In its advisory, PHIVOLCS said Kanlaon volcano’s seismic monitoring network recorded a total of 80 volcanic earthquakes since March 9.

PHIVOLCS said this was dominated by 77 low-frequency events that are “associated with magmatic fluids beneath the edifice.”

PHIVOLCS said it was strongly monitoring the volcano, which was in a normal state, alert level 0, until then.

It strongly reiterated to  local government units and the public  that entry into the 4-kilometer radius Permanent Danger Zone  be strictly prohibited due to “further possibilities of sudden and hazardous steam-driven or phreatic eruptions.”

Civil aviation authorities should also advise pilots to avoid flying close to the volcano’s summit, PHIVOLCS said.

 

