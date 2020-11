(Eagle News)–There is no tsunami threat to any part of the country.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology issued the advisory after it said a 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck Surigao del Sur on Monday, Nov. 16.

PHIVOLCS said the quake struck at 6:37 a.m.

It had its epicenter 11 kilometers northwest of San Agustin, and a depth of 58 kilometers.

Intensity V was felt in Bislig City.

Damage to property and aftershocks are expected.