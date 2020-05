(Eagle News)–There is no tsunami threat to the Philippines.

This is according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, which issued theĀ advisory after a strong earthquake hit Santa Cruz Islands in the Pacific on Wednesday, May 13 (Philippine time).

PHIVOLCS said the quake had a magnitude of 6.6 but the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre pegged it at 6.6.

The EMSC said the depth was 129 kilometers.