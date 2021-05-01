PHIVOLCS: No tsunami threat to PHL following strong quake off Japan

(Eagle News) — There is no tsunami threat to the Philippines after a strong quake hit Japan on Saturday, May 1.

This is according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, which issued the advisory after what it said was a 6.6-magnitude earthquake that struck near the east coast of Honshu at 9:27 a.m.

PHIVOLCS said the approximate distance of the event from Manila is 3319 kilometers.

The US Geological Survey pegged the magnitude at 6.8.

The depth of the quake, PHIVOLCS said, was 56 kilometers.

According to Volcano Discovery, based on the preliminary seismic data, the quake should have been widely felt by almost everyone in the area of the epicenter.

It might have also caused light to moderate damage.