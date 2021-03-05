PHIVOLCS: No tsunami threat to PHL following strong quake off New Zealand

(Eagle News) — There is no tsunami threat to the Philippines.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology issued the advisory after a strong earthquake hit near New Zealand on Thursday, March 5, New Zealand time.

PHIVOLCS said the magnitude of the earthquake which hit at 3:28 a.m. on Friday, March 5, Philippine time, near the Kermadec Islands was at 8.

The US Geological Survey, however, pegged it at 8.1.

PHIVOLCS said the depth of the earthquake was 10 kilometers.

The earthquake followed two other strong offshore earthquakes a few hours before.

Although there was no tsunami threat to the Philippines, PHIVOLCS said “hazardous tsunami waves” were possible for coasts located near the earthquake epicenter.

The earthquake prompted tsunami warning signals in Tongatapu, Tonga, media reports said.

The US Tsunami Warning System also issued a warning for American Samoa.

Fiji also issued a tsunami warning for its residents.

Also under a warning were Niue, Samoa, the Cook Islands, Fiji, Vanuatu, Tokelau, among others.