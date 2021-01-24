Featured News, National

PHIVOLCS: No tsunami threat to PHL following strong earthquake off Antarctica

(Eagle News) — There is no tsunami threat to the Philippines.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology issued the advisory following a strong earthquake that struck off Antarctica.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said the earthquake–initially pegged at a magnitude of 7.3–hit the South Shetland Islands at 1:37 p.m. on Saturday, Hawaii time, or at 7:37 a.m. on Sunday in the Philippines.

PHIVOLCS said the depth was pegged at 10 kilometers.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said there was no tsunami threat to the Caribbean coasts.

 

