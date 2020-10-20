PHIVOLCS: No tsunami threat to PHL following strong Alaska quake

(Eagle News)–There is no tsunami threat to the Philippines.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology issued the advisory early Tuesday, Oct. 20, after a 7.4-magnitude earthquake struck Alaska.

US agencies pegged the magnitude at a higher 7.5.

The quake hit 92 kilometers from the city of Sand Point.

It had a depth of 40 kilometers, according to the US Geological Survey.

A tsunami alert was issued covering much of Alaska, including the Alaska Peninsula and Aleutian Islands, based on information from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

There are no reports of casualties–both fatalities and injured—so far.