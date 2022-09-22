PHIVOLCS: No tsunami threat to Philippines after strong Mexico quake

(Eagle News) — There’s no tsunami threat to the Philippines.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology issued the advisory after a strong earthquake struck Mexico on September 22.

“No destructive tsunami threat exists based on available data,” PHIVOLCS said.

According to Agence France Presse, Mexico’s seismological agency reported the 6.9-magnitude earthquake struck near the Pacific coast, 84 kilometers south of Coalcoman in Michoacan.

“So far, there is no damage in the city after the earthquake,” Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said in a Tweet.

On Monday, Michoacan was also hit by a powerful 7.7-magnitude earthquake.