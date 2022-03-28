PHIVOLCS: No earthquakes monitored at Taal in 24 hours but alert level 3 still in place

(Eagle News) — No volcanic earthquake was monitored at Taal in 24 hours.

However, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology retained its alert level 3 over the volcano, amid what it noted was its still high activity that might signal an imminent eruption.

According to PHIVOLCS, sulfur dioxide flux was pegged at 1140 tons on March 27.

A plume that went as high as 1000 meters was also observed.

PHIVOLCS reiterated the ban on entry into Taal Volcano Island and into the high-risk barangays of Laurel and Agoncillo should remain in place.

All activities at Taal Lake should also remain banned.

Planes should also refrain from flying near the volcano, PHIVOLCS said.