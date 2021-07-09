PHIVOLCS monitors 5 short phreatomagmatic eruptions in Taal in 24 hours

(Eagle News) — Five short phreatomagmatic eruptions were monitored in Taal in 24 hours.

In its 8 a.m., bulletin, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) said it recorded a series of five (5) short phreatomagmatic bursts which occurred at 06:47 AM, 06:06 PM, 09:21 PM, 09:50 PM yesterday, July 8, and 02:59 AM today, July 9, and produced short, jetted plumes that rose to 200 meters above the Main Crater Lake.

PHIVOLCS also monitored 58 volcanic earthquakes, including a low background tremor, at the volcano which remains on alert level 3.

Sulfur dioxide emissions were pegged at 6095 tons on July 8.

A steam plume that reached up to 1,200 meters was also monitored.

PHIVOLCS on July 1 raised the alert level of the volcano from 2 following a “short-lived phreatomagmatic eruption.”

This was later followed by subsequent ones, excluding the eruptions recently monitored.

PHIVOLCS reiterated the ban on the entry into the Taal Volcano Island and the high-risk barangays of Laurel and Agoncillo.

It also said aircrafts should be banned from flying near the volcano crater.

(Eagle News Service)