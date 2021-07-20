PHIVOLCS monitors 36 quakes in Taal volcano; alert level 3 still in place

(Eagle News) — Thirty-six earthquakes were monitored in Taal in 24 hours.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the earthquakes at the volcano, which remains on alert level 3, included low background tremor.

Also monitored at the volcano was a steam plume that rose 900 meters before flying northeast.

Sulfur dioxide emissions were pegged at 3780 on July 19.

PHIVOLCS reiterated its recommendation for the ban on the entry into Taal volcano island and the high-risk barangays of Agoncillo and Laurel to remain.

It also advised aircraft against flying close to the volcano.

Earlier, PHIVOLCS raised the alert level of the volcano from 2 following a “short-lived phreatomagmatic eruption.”