PHIVOLCS: 99 quakes monitored in Taal in 24 hours

(Eagle News)– Ninety-nine volcanic earthquakes were monitored in Taal in 24 hours.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quakes at the volcano, which remains on alert level 3, included 90 volcanic tremors lasting one to 11 minutes and a weak background tremor.

Also monitored at the volcano was a steam plume rising 1,200 meters.

Sulfur dioxide emissions were pegged at 6574 tons on Friday, July 16.

PHIVOLCS reiterated its recommended ban on the entry into Taal Volcano Island and the high-risk barangays of Agoncillo and Laurel.

It advised aircraft not to fly near the volcano.

Earlier, PHIVOLCS raised the alert level of the volcano from 2 following a short-lived phreatomagmatic eruption.

This was followed by other phreatomagmatic eruptions.