PHIVOLCS: 95 earthquakes monitored in Taal in 24 hours; alert level 3 still in place

(Eagle News) — Ninety-five volcanic earthquakes were monitored in Taal in 24 hours.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quakes monitored at the volcano, which remains on alert level 3, included 68 volcanic tremor lasting one to 17 minutes and a weak background tremor.

Also monitored at the volcano was a steam plume that rose 900 meters due to the upwelling of hot volcanic gas.

Sulfur dioxide emissions were also pegged at 5286 tons on July 20.

PHIVOLCS reiterated its recommended ban on the entry into Taal Volcano Island and the high-risk barangays of Laurel and Agoncillo.

It also advised aircraft against flying near the volcano.

Early this month, PHIVOLCS raised the alert level of Taal volcano from 2 after a short-lived phreatomagmatic eruption.