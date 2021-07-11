PHIVOLCS: 74 quakes monitored in Taal in 24 hours

(Eagle News) — Seventy-four earthquakes were monitored in Taal in 24 hours.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the earthquakes monitored at the volcano, which remains on alert level 3, included 61 volcanic tremors that lasted for one to 25 minutes, and a low background tremor.

A steam plume rising as high as 1,000 meters was also observed due to the upwelling of hot volcanic gas.

Sulfur dioxide emissions, PHIVOLCS said, were pegged at 6,408 tons on July 10.

PHIVOLCS reiterated its recommendation for the ban on the entry into the Taal Volcano Island and the high-risk barangays of Agoncillo and Laurel to remain.

It also advised pilots to refrain from flying their aircraft near the crater.

Earlier, PHIVOLCS raised Taal’s alert level from 2 after a short phreatomagmatic eruption.

That was followed by other phreatomagmatic eruptions, albeit short-lived.