PHIVOLCS: 69 volcanic quakes monitored in Bulusan in last 24 hours

Alert level 1 still in place

(Eagle News) — Sixty-nine volcanic earthquakes were monitored in Bulusan in the last 24 hours.

According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, the quakes included 56 volcanic tremors lasting 19 minutes.

Sulfur dioxide flux was at 4627 tons on June 12.

A plume reaching 750 meters high was also detected.

PHIVOLCS reiterated that the ban on the entry into the 4 km-radius Permanent Danger Zone (PDZ) and “without vigilance” into the Extended Danger Zone (EDZ) remains in place.

Pilots should also avoid flying close to the volcano, with sudden steam-driven or phreatic eruptions possibly occurring.

On June 5, a phreatic eruption was detected in Bulusan, prompting PHIVOLCS to raise the volcano’s alert level from 0 to 1.

Another phreatic eruption was detected on June 12.