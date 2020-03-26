PHIVOLCS: 6.1-magnitude quake hits Sarangani

(Eagle News)–A 6.1-magnitude earthquake struck Sarangani on Thursday, March 26.
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quake, which struck at 11:38 p.m., had its epicenter 46 kilometers southeast of Maasim.
It had a depth of focus of 49 kilometers.
The following intensities and instrumental intensities were reported:
Reported Intensities:
Intensity V – Maasim, Glan, and Malapatan, Sarangani; Tupi, South Cotabato; General Santos City; Palimbang, Sultan Kudarat
Intensity IV – Jose Abad Santos, Malita, and Sarangani, Davao Occidental; Koronadal City
Intensity III – Davao City; Maco, and Mawab, Davao de Oro
Instrumental Intensities:
Intensity VI – General Santos City
Intensity V – Alabel, and Malungon, Sarangani
Intensity IV – Koronadal City
Intensity I – Gingoog City, Misamis Oriental
Damage to property and aftershocks were expected.