PHIVOLCS: 5.4-magnitude quake hits Occidental Mindoro; tremor felt in parts of M. Manila

(Eagle News)–A 5.4-magnitude earthquake struck Occidental Mindoro early Sunday, May 10, with the tremor felt in parts of Metro Manila.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quake, which hit at 3:18 a.m., had its epicenter 20 kilometers northeast of Lubang.

It had a depth of 76 kilometers.

The following intensities and instrumental intensities were reported:

Intensities

Intensity IV – Makati City; City of Manila; Parañaque City

Intensity III – Malabon City; Mandaluyong City; Pasay City; Pateros; Quezon City; Taguig City; Tagaytay City, Cavite; Calapan City, and Puerto Galera, Oriental

Mindoro; Calatagan, and Lipa City, Batangas



Instrumental intensities

Intensity IV – Calatagan, Batangas; Malolos City, and San Ildefonso, Bulacan; Navotas City

Intensity III – Calapan City, Oriental Mindoro; Talisay, Batangas; Bacoor City, and Tagaytay City, Cavite; Muntinlupa City; Guagua, Pampanga

Intensity II – Magalang, Pampanga; San Juan City

Intensity I – San Jose, Occidental Mindoro; Palayan City, and San Jose City, Nueva Ecija; Gumaca, Quezon; Baler, Aurora

No damage to property was recorded but aftershocks were.