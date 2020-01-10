PHIVOLCS: 4.0-magnitude quake struck Zambales on Thursday night

(Eagle News) — A 4.0-magnitude earthquake struck Zambales on Thursday night, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said on Friday, Jan. 10.

PHIVOLCS said the quake, which hit at 10:16 p.m., had its epicenter 28 kilometers southwest of Cabangan.

The following intensities and instrumental intensity were recorded:

Intensities:

Intensity II – San Antonio & Cabangan, Zambales

Intensity I – Iba & Botolan, Zambales

Instrumental Intensity:

Intensity I – Olongapo City; Marikina City

Depth of focus was 25 kilometers.

No damage to property nor aftershocks were recorded.