PHIVOLCS: 4.0-magnitude quake struck Zambales on Thursday night

(Eagle News) — A 4.0-magnitude earthquake struck Zambales on Thursday night, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said on Friday, Jan. 10.
PHIVOLCS said the quake, which hit at 10:16 p.m., had its epicenter 28 kilometers southwest of Cabangan.
The following intensities and instrumental intensity were recorded:
Intensities:
Intensity II – San Antonio & Cabangan, Zambales
Intensity I – Iba & Botolan, Zambales
Instrumental Intensity:
Intensity I – Olongapo City; Marikina City
Depth of focus was 25 kilometers.
No damage to property nor aftershocks were recorded.