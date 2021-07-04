PHIVOLCS: 31 quakes monitored at Taal in 24 hours; alert level 3 still in place

(Eagle News) — Thirty-one earthquakes were monitored at Taal in 24 hours.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said also monitored at the volcano, which remains on alert level 3, was a plume rising up to 2,500 meters on July 3.

Sulfur dioxide flux was at 14699 tons.

PHIVOLCS reiterated the ban on the entry into the Taal Volcano Island and into the high-risk barangays of Agoncillo and Laurel.

It also said aircraft should refrain from flying in the volcano’s vicinity.

Meanwhile, Philippine National Police Guillermo Eleazar ordered the setting up of police assistance desks in evacuation centers housing residents who left their homes due to Taal’s unrest.

According to the PNP, based on the latest data from the Batangas Police Provincial Office, more than 1,600 evacuees are staying in at least 10 evacuation centers in the municipalities of Laurel, Talisay, Balete and Agoncillo.

Checkpoints were also set up in several areas in Batangas to prevent the return of local residents and deny tourists and other people entry into the declared danger zones.

“Nauunawaan naming ang hirap ng sitwasyon ng ating mga kababayan na napilitang lumikas sa panahon pa mismo ng pandemya. Pero kailangan nating mag-ingat at makakaasa kayo na ang inyong PNP ay tutugon dito (We understand the difficulty of the situation of our countrymen who had to leave amid the pandemic. But we need to take precautions and you can expect the PNP to respond (when necessary),” Eleazar said.