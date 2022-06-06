PHIVOLCS: 29 volcanic quakes monitored in Bulusan in last 24 hours

Alert level 1 still in place

(Eagle News) — Twenty-nine volcanic earthquakes were monitored in Bulusan in 24 hours.

According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, one phreatic eruption that lasted 17 minutes was also detected.

A steam plume reaching 150 meters was also monitored.

PHIVOLCS said an alert level 1 remains in place over the volcano.

Entry into the 4-radius permanent danger zone and into the extended dangerous zone is not allowed.

Sudden steam-driven or phreatic eruptions are also possible, PHIVOLCS said.

On Sunday, PHIVOLCS announced the raising of the alert level of the volcano in Sorsogon to 1 following a phreatic eruption.

The Department of Health advised the public to stay indoors due to the ashfall from the volcano.