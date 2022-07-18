PHIVOLCS: 22 volcanic quakes monitored in Kanlain in last 24 hours

(Eagle News) — Twenty-two volcanic earthquakes were monitored in Kanlaon in the last 24 hours.

According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, also monitored were 151 tons/day of sulfur dioxide flux.

A cloud covering the volcano was also detected.

PHIVOLCS reminded the public about the ban on the entry into the 4-kilometer radius permanent danger zone.

PHIVOLCS also advised against flying close to the volcano, with sudden steam-driven and phreatic eruptions possible.

The volcano remains on alert level 1.

On July 3, PHIVOLCS warned about an increase in activity at the volcano in Negros Occidental and Oriental, after monitoring 41 volcanic earthquakes around the summit since 5 a.m. of June 30.