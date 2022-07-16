PHIVOLCS: 20 volcanic quakes monitored in Kanlaon in last 24 hours

(Eagle News) — Twenty volcanic earthquakes were monitored in Kanlaon in the last 24 hours.

According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, apart from the quakes, also monitored at the volcano was sulfur dioxide flux measuring 151 tons/day.

A cloud covering the volcano was also detected.

PHIVOLCS reminded the public about the ban on the entry into the 4-kilometer radius permanent danger zone.

It also cautioned pilots against flying close to the volcano.

The volcano is so far under an alert level 1.

On July 3, PHIVOLCS warned about an increase in activity at the volcano in Negros Occidental and Oriental, after monitoring 41 volcanic earthquakes around the summit since 5 a.m. of June 30.