PHIVOLCS: 17 volcanic quakes monitored in Kanlaon in past 24 hours

(Eagle News) –Seventeen volcanic earthquakes were monitored in Kanlaon in the last 24 hours.

According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, also monitored at the volcano was a moderate steam plume reaching 300 meters high.

A partial volcanic swelling was also monitored, with sulfur dioxide flux pegged at 151 tons per day.

PHIVOLCS reminded the public that the ban on the entry into the 4-kilometer Permanent Danger Zone is still not allowed.

Pilots are also cautioned against flying close to the volcano summit.

Kanlaon is under an Alert Level 1.

On July 3, PHIVOLCS warned about an increase in activity at the volcano in Negros Occidental and Oriental, after monitoring 41 volcanic earthquakes around the summit since 5 a.m. of June 30.