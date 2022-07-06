PHIVOLCS: 15 volcanic quakes monitored in Kanlaon in past 24 hours

(Eagle News) — Fifteen volcanic earthquakes were monitored in Kanlaon in the last 24 hours.
According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, also monitored at the volcano was a weak steam plume.
Sulfur dioxide flux was pegged at 151 tons.
PHIVOLCS said also monitored was partial volcanic swelling.
PHIVOLCS reminded the public about the ban on entry into the 4-kilometer permanent danger zone.
It also advised pilots against flying close to the volcano.
In June, PHIVOLCS announced the raising of the volcano’s alert level to 1 from zero following a 17-minute phreatic eruption.
The phreatic eruption was followed by another a few days later.