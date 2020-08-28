PHIVOLCS: 14 volcanic quakes, weak steaming monitored at Taal within 24 hours, alert level 1 in place

(Eagle News)–Fourteen volcanic earthquakes were monitored at Taal in 24 hours, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said on Friday, Aug. 28.

According to PHIVOLCS, weak steaming was also observed from the vents on the main crater of the volcano, which remains on alert level 1.

PHIVOLCS said the steam rose 20 meters before drifting southwest.

PHIVOLCS warned the public against “sudden steam-driven or phreatic explosions, volcanic earthquakes, minor ashfall, and lethal accumulations or expulsions of volcanic gas” that it said can occur and threaten areas within the Taal volcano island.

It reiterated its recommendation that entry into TVI, Taal’s Permanent Danger Zone or PDZ, especially the vicinities of the main crater and the Daang Kastila fissure, remain strictly prohibited.

Local government units were also advised to “continuously assess previously evacuated barangays around Taal Lake for damages and road accessibilities and to strengthen preparedness, contingency, and communication measures in case of renewed unrest.”

Precautions due to ground displacement across fissures, possible ashfall, and minor earthquakes should also be observed, PHIVOLCS said.