Philippines registers 2,367 more COVID-19 cases

(Eagle News) — The Philippines logged 2,367 more COVID-19 cases on Sunday, Sept. 18.

According to Department of Health data, the additional cases pushed the tally to 3920693.

Of these, 26401 are active.

Of the regions, Metro Manila logged the highest number of new COVID-19 cases in the last 14 days, with 10684.

It was followed by Calabarzon with 3777, Central Luzon with 2222, Davao Region with 1242, and Western Visayas with 953.

Of the cities and provinces, Quezon City registered the highest number of new COVID-19 cases in the last 14 days, with 2375.

It was followed by Manila with 1571, Cavite with 1278, Rizal with 1153, and Bulacan with 1001.

Recoveries rose to 3831743.

The COVID-19 death toll is now at 62549.