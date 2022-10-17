Philippines registers 2,321 new COVID-19 cases

(Eagle News) — The Philippines logged 2,321 additional COVID-19 cases on Sunday, Oct. 16.

According to the Department of Health, the additional cases pushed the tally to 3982965.

Of these, 26003 were active.

Of the regions, Metro Manila logged the highest number of new COVID-19 cases in the last 14 days, with 10399.

It was followed by Calabarzon with 5228, Central Luzon with 2745, Davao Region with 1429, and Western Visayas with 1222.

Of the cities and provinces, Quezon City logged the highest number of new COVID-19 cases in the last 14 days, with 2630.

Cavite followed suit with 1926.

Rizal ranked third, with 1423, followed by Bulacan with 1308 and Manila with 1193.

Recoveries rose to 3893452.

The COVID-19 death toll is at 63510.