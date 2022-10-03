Philippines registers 16,017 new COVID-19 cases from September 26 to October 2

(Eagle News) — The Philippines logged 16017 new COVID-19 cases from September 26 to October 2.

According to recent Department of Health data, the country also logged 228 deaths.

Of the figures, 35 took place in September 2022, three in July 2022, one in June 2022, four in February 2022, three in January 2022, and 182 in September 2021.

The COVID-19 death toll is so far at 63042.

Over 700, or 753, severe and critical cases were also admitted to hospitals as of October 2, 2022.

Meanwhile, on Monday, Oct. 3, the Philippines logged 1,967 additional COVID-19 cases.

According to DOH data, of the regions, Metro Manila registered the highest number of new COVID-19 cases in the last 14 days with 13885.

It was followed by Calabarzon with 5650, Central Luzon with 2832, Davao Region with 1354, and Socckskargen with 741.

Of the cities and provinces, Quezon City logged the highest number of new COVID-19 cases in the last 14 days, with 3430, followed by Cavite with 1891, Rizal with 1770, and Manila with 1602.

Bulacan ranked fifth with 1476 new COVID-19 cases in the last 14 days.

Recoveries are at 3864605.