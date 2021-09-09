Philippines open to Afghan refugees, DFA Secretary Locsin says

(Eagle News) — The Philippines took in Afghan refugees weeks after the Taliban took over government, Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. said on Wednesday, Sept. 8.

Locsin did not say how many refugees were taken in but he said the Philippines welcomed Afghan nationals, including women and children, on Wednesday night.

“We stay steady where others waver…Our doors are open to those fleeing, conflict, persecution, sexual abuse and death. Thank you Sonny & Paul Dominguez, Vince Dizon for bring this to DFA & DOJ’s attention,” the DFA secretary said.

He said no further information would be provided for the refugees’ safety and privacy.

The Taliban, who were ousted by a US-led coalition almost two decades ago, retook the Afghan capital in August.

That prompted an exodus of people who believed their rights would be curtailed with the new government.