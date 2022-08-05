Philippines logs 95 more Omicron subvariant BA.5 cases

4,701 additional COVID-19 cases reported on Friday, Aug. 5

(Eagle News) — Ninety-five more Omicron subvariant BA.5 cases have been detected in the Philippines.

According to Department of Health officer-in-charge Ma. Rosario Vergeire, of these, 67 came from Region 11, 25 from Region 12, and one each from Region 10, Caraga, and Metro Manila.

She said so far, their travel histories are being verified.

Meanwhile, on Friday, Aug. 5, the Philippines logged 4,701 more cases.

Of the regions, Metro Manila logged the highest number of new COVID-19 cases in the last 14 days, with 15041.

It was followed by Calabarzon with 9852, Central Luzon with 4775, Western Visayas with 2735, and Central Visayas with 2132.

Of the cities and provinces, Cavite logged the highest number of new COVID-19 cases in the last 14 days, with 3371, followed by Quezon City with 3252, Laguna with 2734, Manila with 1838, and Rizal with 1759.

Recoveries rose to 3697045.

The COVID-19 death toll is now at 60774.