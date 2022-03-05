Philippines logs 941 more COVID-19 cases

Top regions with additional cases in recent two weeks are Metro Manila, Region 4-A and 7, DOH says

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the Philippines rose to 3,666,678 on Saturday, March 5, after the Department of Health reported 941 additional cases.

According to the DOH, of the 941 cases, 833 (89%) occurred within the recent 14 days (February 20 – March 5, 2022).

The top regions with cases in the recent two weeks were Metro Manila (223 or 27%), Region 4-A (124 or 15%) and Region 7 (80 or 10%).

Active cases are now at 49374.

Of these, 416 were asymptomatic, 44586 were mild, 2736 were moderate, 1344 were severe, and 292 were critical.

Meanwhile, 1784 more recoveries were reported, pushing the total recoveries to 3560425.

Over 100, or 109 more deaths, were also reported, which means the total COVID-19 death toll is now at 56879.

Metro Manila is under a COVID-19 alert level 1.