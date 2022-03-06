Philippines logs 870 new COVID-19 cases; of new cases, 799 occurred in recent 14 days, DOH says

(Eagle News)–COVID-19 cases in the Philippines rose to 3,667,542 on Sunday, March 6, after the Department of Health reported 870 additional cases.

According to the DOH, of the 870 new cases, 799 occurred within the recent 14 days.

The top regions with the most additional COVID-19 cases in the recent two weeks were Metro Manila, with 212; Region IV-A with 126; and Region 6 with 80.

Of the total detected COVID-19 cases in the Philippines, 48793 were active.

Of these, 401 were asymptomatic, 44131 were mild, 2693 were moderate, 1279 were mild, and 289 were critical.

Recoveries rose to 3,561,726 with the addition of 1433 recoveries.

The COVID-19 death toll is now at 57023, with the additional 144 deaths.

The department has cautioned the public against letting their guard down, noting the the COVID-19 virus was still circulating.

Metro Manila is under a COVID-19 alert level 1.