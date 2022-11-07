Philippines logs 6,346 new COVID-19 cases from Oct. 31 to Nov. 6

(Eagle News) — The Philippines logged 6,346 new COVID-19 cases from October 31 to November 6.

According to Department of Health data, daily average cases are at 907.

An additional 243 verified COVID-19-related deaths were also recorded.

Of these, 26 occurred from Oct. 24 to Nov. 6.

The active number of severe or critical cases are at 640 as of November 6.

According to the DOH, over 500, or 503, intensive care unit beds are currently in use.

Earlier, the DOH said the XBB Omicron subvariant and COVID-19 XBC variant have been detected in the country.

The XBB in particular has been tagged as the reason behind the surge in COVID-19 cases in Singapore.