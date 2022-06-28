Philippines logs 50 more Omicron BA.5 subvariant cases; total at 93

(Eagle News) — The Philippines logged 50 more cases of the highly-transmissible Omicron BA.5 subvariant, bringing the total cases in the country to 93.

According to Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire, the Philippines also recorded 11 new BA.2.12.1 subvariant cases, pushing the total to 43. and two more BA.4 subvariant cases, bringing the total to four.

BA.5

Of the 50 new BA.5 cases, 38 were from Western Visayas, five from Metro Manila, and seven were returning overseas Filipinos.

The DOH official said of the 50, one has been found to develop mild symptoms.

The status of the remaining 49 is still being verified.

BA.2.12.1

Of the new BA.2.12.1 cases, seven were from Western Visayas and four were ROFs.

Ten of the cases have already recovered, while one is undergoing isolation.

BA.4

According to Vergeire, of the new BA.4 cases, one was from Western Visayas while another was a returning Filipino.

The DOH is still verifying their travel history.

Earlier, the Palace announced that Metro Manila and several areas would remain under a COVID-19 alert level 1 from July 1 to 15.