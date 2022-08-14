Philippines logs 4,679 new COVID-19 cases

(Eagle News)–The Philippines logged over 4000 more COVID-19 cases on Saturday, Aug. 13.

According to the Department of Health, the 4679 additional cases pushed the total cases to 3827758.

Of these, 40324 were active.

Of the regions, Metro Manila logged the highest number of new COVID-19 cases in the last 14 days, with 15843.

It was followed by Calabarzon with 10052, Central Luzon with 5212, Western Visayas with 2873 and Cagayan Valley with 2236.

Of the cities and provinces, Quezon City logged the highest number of new COVID-19 cases in the last 14 days with 3478, followed by Cavite with 3343, Laguna with 2978, Manila with 1908 and Rizal with 1818.

Recoveries rose to 3726442.

The COVID-19 death toll is at 60992.