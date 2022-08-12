Philippines logs 4,661 new COVID-19 cases

(Eagle News) — The Philippines logged over 4,000 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, Aug. 12.

According to the Department of Health, the additional 4661 cases pushed the tally to 3823084.

Of these, 40315 are active.

Of the regions, Metro Manila logged the highest number of new COVID-19 cases in the last 14 days, with 15725.

It was followed by Calabarzon with 10102, Central Luzon with 5201, Western Visayas with 2802, and Central Visayas with 2143.

Of the cities and provinces, Quezon City logged the highest number of new COVID-19 cases in the last 14 days with 3471, followed by Cavite with 3408, Laguna with 2952, Manila with 1887, and Rizal with 1801.

Recoveries rose to 3721825.

COVID-19 deaths are at 60944.